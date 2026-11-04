EmBODYing the Dharma

A daylong retreat to connect anew with our bodies with loving kindness and compassion to access healing and spiritual growth by connecting with all parts of ourselves in a new way. Devin Wallace will lead us in guided meditation, breathwork, and Qi Gong drawn from Tibetan Buddhism, Taoism, and Jungian practices.

Devin Wallace' practice of Zen Buddhism dates back to the early 70's. Since 2000 he has studied with his teacher Venerable Hye Wol Sunim from Sri Lanka. He is a certified Qi Gong teacher offering regular classes. He reliably brings us creative retreats with his own very special flavor.