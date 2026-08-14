Emily Laliotis: Roots and Rhythm Series
Emily Laliotis: Roots and Rhythm Series
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories & songs by Alt-Americana artist Emily Laliotis. Ynana Rose will host and open the show.
Enjoy the cozy, plant-filled atmosphere of Growing Grounds as the shop transforms opens up to an inviting courtyard for creativity and community.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967