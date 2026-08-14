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Emily Laliotis: Roots and Rhythm Series

Emily Laliotis: Roots and Rhythm Series

TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories & songs by Alt-Americana artist Emily Laliotis. Ynana Rose will host and open the show.

Enjoy the cozy, plant-filled atmosphere of Growing Grounds as the shop transforms opens up to an inviting courtyard for creativity and community.

Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967
https://www.facebook.com/events/679977587305621/679977590638954?event_time_id=679977590638954