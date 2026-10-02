Engaged Buddhism Benefit Concert

White Heron Sangha Meditation Center's dear friends Bob & Wendy and Devin Wallace are gifting us a beautiful concert to benefit our Engaged Buddhism Projects.

The Engaged Buddhism project include our little pantries started during the pandemic, preparing food and serving at Prado, providing support to our immigrant community, helping to furnish our new housing for the homeless and so much more. Attending this beautiful concert and bake sale is a great way to be part of easing the suffering of this world. Please come join us for a wonderful event.