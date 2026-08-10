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Executive Director/CEO Roundtable

Executive Director/CEO Roundtable

Our nonprofits provide invaluable services to our community, but today they are under unusual stress. Funding uncertainties, new requirements, prohibitions, and other factors present new hurdles in providing much needed services to our community. This meeting is part of an ongoing effort to collaborate, share information and provide mutual support.

Online Event
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
http://spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event