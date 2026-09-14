Executive Director/CEO Roundtable

Our nonprofits provide invaluable services to our community, but today they are under unusual stress. Funding uncertainties, new requirements, prohibitions, and other factors present new hurdles in providing much needed services to our community. This meeting is part of an ongoing effort to collaborate, share information and provide mutual support.

Full-time, paid CEOs and Executive Directors of San Luis Obispo County nonprofits are welcome.

Please register to receive the Zoom link.