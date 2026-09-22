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Experience Fantasia

Experience Fantasia

Ring in the New Year with a dazzling celebration of music made famous on the big screen in Fantasia and Fantasia 2000. Experience the magic of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas, the thrilling drama of Night on Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky, and the timeless elegance of Waltz of the Flowers by Tchaikovsky. With beloved classics and cinematic favorites brought to life on stage, this festive concert is the perfect way to welcome the year with wonder, nostalgia, and exhilarating sound.

Performing Arts Center
Starting at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO Symphony
Slosymphony.org
Performing Arts Center
Spanos Theater
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849
http://pacslo.org