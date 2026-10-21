Fall Fused Glass Class

Join our Executive Director, Janine Stillman, to create a beautiful fused-glass panel for your garden, which can be displayed in a metal stand that is provided. This class is for everyone, including those with no experience. Techniques for cutting glass will be presented as well as lots of inspiration for interesting designs. This is a hands-on, fun, and creative way to spend your morning and you're sure to come away with a treasure that can be displayed in your garden.

There will be a $50 materials fee, payable in cash directly to Janine on the day of the class. (includes glass and metal display stake).