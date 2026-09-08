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Family Climb

Family Climb

Sign up now for Family Climb: It's Flying Fun for Families! Three reasons Family Climb is better than the playground:
—The silks are always a perfect fit for swinging.
—Our landing mats are softer than sand.
—Parents can fly too!

Family Climb is a parent-child structured silks class for ages 5+. Together you'll build strong muscles & memories. Please wear leggings, a tucked-in shirt or leotard, and sleeves that cover your armpits. Be sure your clothes don't have buttons, snaps, or zippers, and be prepared to remove all jewelry.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$15/ 1st child, +$10/ additional sibling
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/