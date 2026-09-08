Sign up now for Family Climb: It's Flying Fun for Families! Three reasons Family Climb is better than the playground:

—The silks are always a perfect fit for swinging.

—Our landing mats are softer than sand.

—Parents can fly too!

Family Climb is a parent-child structured silks class for ages 5+. Together you'll build strong muscles & memories. Please wear leggings, a tucked-in shirt or leotard, and sleeves that cover your armpits. Be sure your clothes don't have buttons, snaps, or zippers, and be prepared to remove all jewelry.