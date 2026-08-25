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Family Fun Fair on Grandparents Day

Family Fun Fair on Grandparents Day

The Rotary Club of Los Osos presents its annual Family Fun Fair in honor of Grandparents Day. Admission is free for this celebration of the generations with activities and entertainment for all ages including:
—games for kids to win tickets they can exchange for face painting, prizes or even a hot dog meal
—Monster Petting Zoo, Symphony Petting Zoo, Insect Petting Zoo, Central Coast Aquarium Petting Zoo, Reptile Petting Zoo
—Youth Soccer Shoot Out and much more.
Rock-n-Roll by Groove Street for all to enjoy from 2 to 4 pm.

South Bay Community Center and Park
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Los Osos
805-591-0563
RotaryLosOsos.1987@gmail.com
RotaryLosOsos.org
South Bay Community Center and Park
2180 Palisades Avenue
Los Osos, CA, California 93402