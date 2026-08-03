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Feline Network of the Central Coast Pancake Breakfast

Feline Network of the Central Coast Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast with proceeds benefitting the Feline Network of the Central Coast.
Breakfast is pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee, OJ and a burrito bar. Suggested donation is $10. Cash or Check only

SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Grange #639
805-543-0639
slogrange639@gmail.com
http://slogrange.org

Artist Group Info

nicszoo@aol.com
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad Street
San Luis Obipso, California 93401