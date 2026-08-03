Feline Network of the Central Coast Pancake Breakfast
Feline Network of the Central Coast Pancake Breakfast
Pancake Breakfast with proceeds benefitting the Feline Network of the Central Coast.
Breakfast is pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee, OJ and a burrito bar. Suggested donation is $10. Cash or Check only
SLO Grange Hall
$10
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Grange #639
805-543-0639
slogrange639@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nicszoo@aol.com
SLO Grange Hall
2880 Broad StreetSan Luis Obipso, California 93401