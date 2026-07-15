Femme Futures Rhinestone Rodeo
Femme Futures Rhinestone Rodeo
Get ready to live out your cowgirl (and cowboy) dreams. Join us at Milestone Tavern to kick off your summer with an all-denim banger.
All proceeds benefit Femme Futures Foundation, a female empowerment 501(c)(3) nonprofit that uses surf, art, and community events to inspire, support, and empower women.
Milestone Tavern
$19-$25
09:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Femme Futures Foundation
talent@femmefutures.org
Milestone Tavern
972 Foothill BlvdSan Luis Obisipo, California 93401