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Femme Futures Rhinestone Rodeo

Femme Futures Rhinestone Rodeo

Get ready to live out your cowgirl (and cowboy) dreams. Join us at Milestone Tavern to kick off your summer with an all-denim banger.

All proceeds benefit Femme Futures Foundation, a female empowerment 501(c)(3) nonprofit that uses surf, art, and community events to inspire, support, and empower women.

Milestone Tavern
$19-$25
09:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Femme Futures Foundation
talent@femmefutures.org
https://www.femmefutures.org/
Milestone Tavern
972 Foothill Blvd
San Luis Obisipo, California 93401