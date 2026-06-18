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Festival Mozaic: Taimane

Festival Mozaic: Taimane

Taimane translates to "diamond" from Samoan and perfectly reflects the different facets of her nature. Whether delicately finger-picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin, Taimane has the ability to morph genres—from classical to rock to flamenco—and stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of Hawai`i, where she grew up.

See Canyon Fruit Ranch
$75
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
http://www.festivalmozaic.com/
See Canyon Fruit Ranch
2345 See Canyon Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405