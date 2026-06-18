Festival Mozaic: Taimane
Festival Mozaic: Taimane
Taimane translates to "diamond" from Samoan and perfectly reflects the different facets of her nature. Whether delicately finger-picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin, Taimane has the ability to morph genres—from classical to rock to flamenco—and stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of Hawai`i, where she grew up.
See Canyon Fruit Ranch
$75
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
See Canyon Fruit Ranch
2345 See Canyon RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405