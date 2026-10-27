Film Noir Fridays
Film Noir Fridays
Film Noir Fridays is a public screening series that highlights the masterworks of the noir era. On November 6, see "The Big Sleep" from 1946 starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, directed by Howard Hawks.
Pre-screening lecture and post-screening discussion with Professor of Film, Chris Hite. Seats are free but must be reserved in advance.
Allan Hancock
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Allan Hancock College Film & Video Program
805.922.6966 x3208
chite@hancockcollege.edu
Allan Hancock
800 South College DriveSanta Maria, California