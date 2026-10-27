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Film Noir Fridays

Film Noir Fridays

Film Noir Fridays is a public screening series that highlights the masterworks of the noir era. On November 6, see "The Big Sleep" from 1946 starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, directed by Howard Hawks.

Pre-screening lecture and post-screening discussion with Professor of Film, Chris Hite. Seats are free but must be reserved in advance.

Allan Hancock
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Allan Hancock College Film & Video Program
805.922.6966 x3208
chite@hancockcollege.edu
https://www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways/creative-arts/film-video.php
Allan Hancock
800 South College Drive
Santa Maria, California