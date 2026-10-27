Film Noir Fridays
Film Noir Fridays
Film Noir Fridays is a public screening series that highlights the masterworks of the noir era. On November 13 see "Detour," 1945, directed by Edgar G. Ulmer.
Pre-screening lecture and post-screening discussion with Professor of Film, Chris Hite. Seats are free but must be reserved in advance.
Allan Hancock College
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Allan Hancock College Film and Video Program
805.922.6966 x3208
chite@hancockcollege.edu
Allan Hancock College
800 S. College DriveSanta Maria, California 93454