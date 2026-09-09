Five Cities Repair Café

Got a toaster that won't toast? A lamp that doesn’t shine? Don't toss it - Fix it for Free at the Repair Café. Our handy volunteers repair bikes, clothing, small appliances, phones, computers/devices, watches, and outdoor gear and apparel. Bring your broken items and our repair coaches will diagnose and help you fix them instead of tossing them. Our community of neighbors helping neighbors hosts this free event. All are welcome. You are invited to bring your garden abundance to share.