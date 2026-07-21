Five Cities Repair Café

Toss it? No Way! Volunteers repair bikes, clothing and textiles, outdoor gear and apparel, jewelry, watches, small appliances, furniture, laptops, tablets, game consoles, and phones for free. If you know what's needed, bring the replacement part (i.e. battery, zipper, lamp cord) to speed things up. Don't landfill it. Fix It! Neighbors are invited to bring their garden abundance to share.

https://www.repaircafe5cities.org

