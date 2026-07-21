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Five Cities Repair Café

Five Cities Repair Café

Toss it? No Way! Volunteers repair bikes, clothing and textiles, outdoor gear and apparel, jewelry, watches, small appliances, furniture, laptops, tablets, game consoles, and phones for free. If you know what's needed, bring the replacement part (i.e. battery, zipper, lamp cord) to speed things up. Don't landfill it. Fix It! Neighbors are invited to bring their garden abundance to share.
https://www.repaircafe5cities.org

Oak Park Christian Church
Free
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Five Cities Repair Cafe
650 367 6780
fivecitiesrepaircafe@gmail.com
https://www.repaircafe5cities.org
Oak Park Christian Church
386 North Oak Park Blvd.
Grover Beach, California 93433
805.481.7091
info@oakparkchristian.org
www.oakparkchristian.org