The Templeton Historical Museum Society is hosting the Founders' Day celebration, marking the 1886 arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton. It marked the town as the southern terminus of the San Francisco-to-Los Angeles train line.

The main house, blacksmith shop, and railroad depot will welcome visitors and showcase Templeton's past. The Museum will have antique vehicles, tractors, railroad artifacts, and interactive train experiences to delight its visitors.

Blacksmithing demonstrations, barbershop quartet music, and museum viewing will be ongoing. Guests can learn about the Salinan Tribe's history. Activities for the young and young at heart will include cakewalks and games.