Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library Raffle
Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library Raffle
Join the Arroyo Grande Friends of the Library as the chosen non-profit for their prize raffle at the Concert in the Park Series on August 9.
Live music with Zongo All-Stars with food for and beverages available for purchase.
All funds raised benefit the Arroyo Grande Library which is in the middle of a significant remodel. When it reopens the Arroyo Grande Library will have a big need for furniture and materials.
Heritage Square Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library
fotagl@yahoo.com
Heritage Square Park
205 Nelson StreetArroyo Grande, California