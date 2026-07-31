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Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library Raffle

Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library Raffle

Join the Arroyo Grande Friends of the Library as the chosen non-profit for their prize raffle at the Concert in the Park Series on August 9.
Live music with Zongo All-Stars with food for and beverages available for purchase.

All funds raised benefit the Arroyo Grande Library which is in the middle of a significant remodel. When it reopens the Arroyo Grande Library will have a big need for furniture and materials.

Heritage Square Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library
fotagl@yahoo.com
https://www.fotagl.org
Heritage Square Park
205 Nelson Street
Arroyo Grande, California