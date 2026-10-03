Fundraiser for Estero Bay Kindness Coalition

Join us for a special book launch celebrating Los Osos resident, disability educator, and advocate Jennifer Chassman Browne and her new book, See Us, Know Us: Profiles of Disability, published by Torchflame Books.

The book’s message of access, inclusion, and belonging aligns with the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition’s commitment to caring for our neighbors and bringing the community together.

Jennifer has generously offered to donate half of the proceeds from book sales at the event to the Kindness Coalition.