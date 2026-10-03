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Fundraiser for Estero Bay Kindness Coalition

Fundraiser for Estero Bay Kindness Coalition

Join us for a special book launch celebrating Los Osos resident, disability educator, and advocate Jennifer Chassman Browne and her new book, See Us, Know Us: Profiles of Disability, published by Torchflame Books.

The book’s message of access, inclusion, and belonging aligns with the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition’s commitment to caring for our neighbors and bringing the community together.

Jennifer has generously offered to donate half of the proceeds from book sales at the event to the Kindness Coalition.

Celia's Cafe
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Estero Bay Kindness Coalition
805 503-9351
bdelancellotti@gmail.com
https://esterobaykindnesscoalition.org/

Artist Group Info

Jennifer Chassman Browne
jachassman@gmail.com
https://jenniferchassmanbrowne.com/
Celia's Cafe
1188 Los Osos Valley Rd C
Los Osos, California 93402
805-528-5711