Gale McNeeley presents “My Life in Song”

Broadway singer Gale McNeeley, and PCPA Music Director/Pianist Paul Marszalkowski, tour the Central Coast with Mr. McNeeley’s show, “My Life in Song."

The show features songs from McNeeley’s Broadway performances with Christopher Plummer in “Cyrano” and Raul Julia and Jerry Stiller in “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” Songs from Gale’s Satirical shows “The Wizard of What” and “Pope: the Musical “ will also the featured, as well as other McNeeley originals.

For more information and interviews, contact Gale at 805-406-4997.