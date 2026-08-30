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Gerimi Burleigh: Charcoal and Charcoal Pencil Demo

Gerimi Burleigh: Charcoal and Charcoal Pencil Demo

Geremi will bring to life the dynamic nature of the head and hands. Through his understanding of force, line, tension, tone and structure he will show us how to approach drawing these human features.

Gerimi Burleigh is writer, artist, & graphic designer. He works mostly in the toy industry as a product/packaging designer, but after dark, he sweats and bleeds comic books.

Art Center Morro Bay
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
https://artcentermorrobay.org

Artist Group Info

Gerimi Burleigh
gerimi@gerimi.net
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com