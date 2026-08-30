Gerimi Burleigh: Charcoal and Charcoal Pencil Demo
Gerimi Burleigh: Charcoal and Charcoal Pencil Demo
Geremi will bring to life the dynamic nature of the head and hands. Through his understanding of force, line, tension, tone and structure he will show us how to approach drawing these human features.
Gerimi Burleigh is writer, artist, & graphic designer. He works mostly in the toy industry as a product/packaging designer, but after dark, he sweats and bleeds comic books.
Art Center Morro Bay
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Gerimi Burleigh
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com