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Giving Paws for Hope

Giving Paws for Hope

In benefit of New Life K9s, Giving Paws for Hope is a special evening dedicated to raising vital funds to provide life-saving service dogs, free of charge, to veterans and first responders living with PTSD.

Join us October 24th for a delicious bbq dinner, silent and live auctions, service dog demonstration and meet-and-greet, and more!

Thousand Hills Ranch
$85-$100
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Life K9s
805-596-0409
newlife@newlifek9s.org
https://www.newlifek9s.org/
Thousand Hills Ranch
770 Thousand Hills Road
Pismo Beach, California 93449
805 548-0794
events@slolaf.org
https://auctria.events/BoogieFever2024