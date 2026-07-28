Giving Paws for Hope
Giving Paws for Hope
In benefit of New Life K9s, Giving Paws for Hope is a special evening dedicated to raising vital funds to provide life-saving service dogs, free of charge, to veterans and first responders living with PTSD.
Join us October 24th for a delicious bbq dinner, silent and live auctions, service dog demonstration and meet-and-greet, and more!
Thousand Hills Ranch
$85-$100
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Life K9s
805-596-0409
newlife@newlifek9s.org
Thousand Hills Ranch
770 Thousand Hills RoadPismo Beach, California 93449
805 548-0794
events@slolaf.org