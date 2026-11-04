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Greenspace Speaker Series: SLO Beaver Brigade

Greenspace Speaker Series: SLO Beaver Brigade

Join us to hear from Audrey Taub, Executive Director of the SLO Beaver Brigade. Her presentation, "Beavers of the Central Coast—Where are they and what are they doing" will be presented as part of the Greenspace Speaker Series. Beavers can help restore our wetlands, create waterways that are more resilient to floods, droughts and even wildfire.

$10 donation suggested.

Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
$10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Greenspace: The Cambria Land Trust
805.927.2866
director@greenspacecambria.org
http://greenspacecambria.org
Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
786 Arlington St.
Cambria, California 93428
(805) 395-4055
https://www.uuccambria.org/