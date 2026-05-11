Guided Birding Walk

Join Los Padres ForestWatch for a guided birding experience on Saturday, May 30 at Cerro Alto in San Luis Obispo—an area widely recognized as one of the premier birding destinations in the United States and ranked among the top ten birding locations nationwide. A vital stop along major migratory routes and home to an impressive diversity of resident species, this remarkable landscape is on every birder’s wish list.

The outing will be led by Jim Royer, a well-known local birder with decades of experience exploring and observing wildlife on his home turf.