Halloween at Sensorio
Halloween at Sensorio
Celebrate Halloween at Sensorio, California’s largest immersive art experience. Enjoy festive activities, including a staff costume contest and trick-or-treating at the Airstreams. Children ages 12 and under who arrive in costume receive free admission, making it a fun way for the whole family to experience Sensorio’s illuminated art installations this Halloween!
Sensorio
$70
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sensorio
805 226-4287
info@sensoriopaso.com
Sensorio
4380 CA-46Paso Robles, California 93446
(805) 226-4287
info@sensoriopaso.com