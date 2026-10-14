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Halloween at Sensorio

Halloween at Sensorio

Celebrate Halloween at Sensorio, California’s largest immersive art experience. Enjoy festive activities, including a staff costume contest and trick-or-treating at the Airstreams. Children ages 12 and under who arrive in costume receive free admission, making it a fun way for the whole family to experience Sensorio’s illuminated art installations this Halloween!

Sensorio
$70
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Sensorio
805 226-4287
info@sensoriopaso.com
Sensorio
4380 CA-46
Paso Robles, California 93446
(805) 226-4287
info@sensoriopaso.com
https://sensoriopaso.com/