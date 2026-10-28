Handcrafted for the Holidays 2026
Handcrafted for the Holidays 2026
Handcrafted for the Holidays is back! This annual showcase celebrates talented craftspeople and their one-of-a-kind creations. From returning artists to exciting new pieces, there’s something special for everyone, no matter your taste or budget.
Studios on the Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org