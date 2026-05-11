Handsprings and Aerials (Tumbling) Clinic
Handsprings and Aerials (Tumbling) Clinic
Build your flipping finesse at our Handsprings & Aerials Clinic! We'll check out what you know, and give you tips for safe, successful improvement. The Target Skills are intermediate level, but even beginners can start working on the fundamentals. All levels welcome. Ages 5 to 17 years
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com