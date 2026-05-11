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Handsprings and Aerials (Tumbling) Clinic

Handsprings and Aerials (Tumbling) Clinic

Build your flipping finesse at our Handsprings & Aerials Clinic! We'll check out what you know, and give you tips for safe, successful improvement. The Target Skills are intermediate level, but even beginners can start working on the fundamentals. All levels welcome. Ages 5 to 17 years

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/