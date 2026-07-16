Hidden Brain with Shankar Vedantam

NPR’s popular show Hidden Brain is coming to San Luis Obispo for a live conversation with the show’s host, veteran science journalist Shankar Vedantam, presented in a collaboration between KCBX Public Radio and Cal Poly Arts. This event is part of Hidden Brain’s national “Perceptions” tour, and San Luis Obispo is the show’s only stop on the West Coast.

To celebrate Hidden Brain’s 10-year anniversary, Vedantam is bringing the show to the live stage as he shares seven powerful insights learned over the past decade helping millions of listeners better understand themselves and the world around them. He explores the unconscious patterns that shape human behavior through a unique blend of science, storytelling, and psychology. The award-winning podcast tackles some of life’s most compelling questions, like Why do we feel stuck? How can we become more creative? What strengthens our relationships? and What hidden forces influence the choices we make every day?

Vedantam offers an engaging experience with fresh perspectives on how the mind works and how to live a more intentional, connected life. Longtime listeners or those discovering the show for the first time can expect an evening of thought-provoking stories, fascinating research, and enlightening conversation.