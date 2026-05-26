Hike the Seven Morros of SLO County

Join us on a one-day ascent of the seven publicly accessible Morros near San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay!

All seven Morros can be hiked in succession or selected individually to suit your preference and physical condition. Start times for each Morro are provided below:

5:30 am, Terrace Hill

6:15 am, Quarry Trail on Righetti Hill

7:30 am, Islay Hill

9:00 am, Cerro San Luis

12:15 pm, Bishop Peak

3:30 pm, Cerro Cabrillo

6:00 pm, Black Hill

See the CNPS website for details: cnpsslo.org