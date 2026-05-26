Hike the Seven Morros of SLO County
Hike the Seven Morros of SLO County
Join us on a one-day ascent of the seven publicly accessible Morros near San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay!
All seven Morros can be hiked in succession or selected individually to suit your preference and physical condition. Start times for each Morro are provided below:
5:30 am, Terrace Hill
6:15 am, Quarry Trail on Righetti Hill
7:30 am, Islay Hill
9:00 am, Cerro San Luis
12:15 pm, Bishop Peak
3:30 pm, Cerro Cabrillo
6:00 pm, Black Hill
See the CNPS website for details: cnpsslo.org
California Native Plant Society
Free
05:30 AM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society
(805) 528-0914
info@cnpsslo.org
California Native Plant Society
Islay Hill, Righetti Hill, Terrace Hill, Cerro San Luis, Bishop Peak, Cerro Cabrillo, Black Hill, California