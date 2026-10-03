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Holiday Boutique

Holiday Boutique

Join the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church for a festive Holiday Boutique. Shop holiday gifts and décor, enjoy delicious Greek desserts and baked goods for purchase, and support a wonderful local cause. Enjoy Holiday music by The Hollyberry Singers.

Proceeds benefit the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County.

St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
805-546-8337
saintandrewtheapostle@gmail.com
standrewslo.org
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
232 E. Foothill Blvd
San Luis Obispo, California
805-546-8337
saintandrewtheapostle@gmail.com
standrewslo.org