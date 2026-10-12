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Holiday Extravaganza

Holiday Extravaganza

Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza to support clothing students in need. Fine jewelry, designer bags, party attire, crystal, holiday decor, door prizes and more. Come early for the best merchandise.

Assistance League Thrift Store
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County
805-782-0824
info@alslocounty.org
https://alslocounty.org
Assistance League Thrift Store
667A Marsh Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-782-0824
info@alslocounty.org