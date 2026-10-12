Holiday Extravaganza
Holiday Extravaganza
Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza to support clothing students in need. Fine jewelry, designer bags, party attire, crystal, holiday decor, door prizes and more. Come early for the best merchandise.
Assistance League Thrift Store
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County
805-782-0824
info@alslocounty.org
Assistance League Thrift Store
667A Marsh StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-782-0824
info@alslocounty.org