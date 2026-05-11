© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homesharing 101 - Meet and Greet

Homesharing 101 - Meet and Greet

Join us at 466 Dana Street to discover how homesharing works and how it could work for you. Learn how opening your home can generate extra income, provide companionship, support aging in place, and create more affordable housing in our community. Smart Share is a nonprofit housing agency that has been serving San Luis Obispo County since 2016, helping local residents successfully navigate homesharing with confidence. We look forward to sharing practical tips and trusted resources, connecting people who are interested in sharing their homes, and expanding housing opportunities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Rosa Butrón de Canet Adobe
Free
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

Smart Share Housing Solutions
805-215-5474
info@smartsharehousingsolutions.org
https://www.smartsharehousingsolutions.org/events
Rosa Butrón de Canet Adobe
466 Dana Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401