How to Design and Plant a Pollinator Garden

Did you know that 80% of flowers depend upon pollinators, and that one-third of the food we eat needs pollinators? Come learn about the critical role of pollinators in our web of life. Explore an initiative in Central California to mobilize community groups to restore habitat in partnership with Monarch Joint Venture. See how collaboration with the Los Osos Valley Garden Club, Los Osos Rotary, and St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church is bringing plants, technical resources, and educational opportunities to our community.