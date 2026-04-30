If I Only Had a Song
If I Only Had a Song
There is something special about music in a small coastal town. It gathers neighbors together, stirs memories, lifts hearts, and reminds us of the beauty we share. This spring, the Cambria Community Chorale invites the community to experience that feeling once again with its upcoming concert, “If I Only Had a Song.”
www.https://cambriachorale.org/
Community Presbyterian Church, Cambria
Adults: $20.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cambria Community Chorale
805 458-9250
publicity@cambriachorale.org
Community Presbyterian Church, Cambria
2250 Yorkshire DriveCambria, California 93428