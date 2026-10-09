Indah Gallery: "The Definition of Place"

Inspired by the ecological and cultural landscapes of the Santa Ynez Valley, "The Definition of Place" presents the work of Nature, Art & Habitat (NAHR) Fellows engaged in artistic and environmental research.

NAHR is hosted in converted stables on a horse ranch that is quite literally across the street from Indah Gallery. NAHR and Indah have partnered for this unique exhibition where participating artists uncover hidden narratives and evolving relationships between land, community, and environment.

Indah Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm.

*Gallery cannot be accessed from Hwy 154, only from N Refugio Rd.