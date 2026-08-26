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Information Disorder and Global Politics: How Technology is Reshaping International Relations

An outdoor portrait of Julia C. Morse with the Pacific Views logo in the lower right.

Information Disorder and Global Politics: How Technology is Reshaping International Relations

In the Pacific Views Talk for Fall 2026, Julia Morse (Political Science) examines how information disorder is changing conflict and cooperation alongside developments in AI, and recommends how policymakers might respond to such challenges.

Julia C. Morse is Associate Professor of Political Science at UCSB and the author of The Bankers' Blacklist (Cornell University Press, 2022). Her research examines international organizations, compliance, and the politics of information, including contestation and disinformation in the AI age.

Advance registration is recommended as space is limited.

UCSB Library
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

UCSB Library
(805) 893-2478
outreach@library.ucsb.edu
https://www.library.ucsb.edu/events-exhibitions
UCSB Library
UCSB Library Bldg. 525 UCen Road
Santa Barbara, California 93101
https://www.library.ucsb.edu/