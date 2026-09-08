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Kids' Party Paradise: Imagymnation Station

Kids' Party Paradise: Imagymnation Station

YOU get 4.5 hours of grown-up time on a Saturday night, while your kids enjoy playtime in our big gym (floor, trampolines, & foam pit), pizza dinner & dessert craft (marshmallow castles), and a movie (A Bug's Life). PJs are encouraged. Ages 4 to 13, must be emotionally ready for drop-off, and able to fully care for their own bathroom needs.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$50/ 1 child, or $70/ 2+ siblings
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/