© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kids' Party Paradise: Muscle Madness

Kids' Party Paradise: Muscle Madness

This May, give yourself a treat. You'll probably spend Mother's day with your kids, but then we think you should drop them off at our Kids' Party Paradise the next Saturday, and take an evening to celebrate Motherhood however YOU want to.

Let US take the kids for the night. They'll have a fabulous evening of pizza, big gym malarkey, barbell dessert craft & "Turbo."

Ages 4 to 13, Members & non-members welcome!

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$50/ 1 child, $70/ 2+ siblings
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/