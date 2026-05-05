Kids' Party Paradise: Muscle Madness
Kids' Party Paradise: Muscle Madness
This May, give yourself a treat. You'll probably spend Mother's day with your kids, but then we think you should drop them off at our Kids' Party Paradise the next Saturday, and take an evening to celebrate Motherhood however YOU want to.
Let US take the kids for the night. They'll have a fabulous evening of pizza, big gym malarkey, barbell dessert craft & "Turbo."
Ages 4 to 13, Members & non-members welcome!
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$50/ 1 child, $70/ 2+ siblings
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com