Kids' Party Paradise: Muscle Madness

This May, give yourself a treat. You'll probably spend Mother's day with your kids, but then we think you should drop them off at our Kids' Party Paradise the next Saturday, and take an evening to celebrate Motherhood however YOU want to.

Let US take the kids for the night. They'll have a fabulous evening of pizza, big gym malarkey, barbell dessert craft & "Turbo."

Ages 4 to 13, Members & non-members welcome!