Kids' Party Paradise: Winter Kingdom
Kids' Party Paradise: Winter Kingdom
It's winter, and that means crazy weather! But Kids' Party Paradise is weatherproof. Wet or dry, we'll be having a flurry of gymnastics party fun all cozy in our PJs with our blankets, stuffies, and friends while parents can take a deep breath before the Holiday madness sets in.
Let US take the kids for the night. They'll have a stupendous evening of pizza, big gym escapades, marshmallow snowman dessert craft, & Ice Age.
Sign up ahead of time. Ages 4 to 17.
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$50/ 1 child, or $70/ 2+ siblings
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com