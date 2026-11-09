It's winter, and that means crazy weather! But Kids' Party Paradise is weatherproof. Wet or dry, we'll be having a flurry of gymnastics party fun all cozy in our PJs with our blankets, stuffies, and friends while parents can take a deep breath before the Holiday madness sets in.

Let US take the kids for the night. They'll have a stupendous evening of pizza, big gym escapades, marshmallow snowman dessert craft, & Ice Age.

Sign up ahead of time. Ages 4 to 17.