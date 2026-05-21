Learn Before You Leap: Realities of Starting a Nonprofit
Learn Before You Leap: Realities of Starting a Nonprofit
You're passionate about a cause and you want to do something about it! In fact, you're thinking about forming your own nonprofit organization. This class is for you.
Join us and learn:
—What a nonprofit is and isn't
—How nonprofits are structured
—The steps involved in forming a nonprofit
—Why you need to develop a nonprofit "business plan" and how to get started
—What up front costs you'll face
—Ongoing compliance requirements
—What are some options if you decide not to incorporate.
Online Event
$45 General Admission; free for Spokes Members
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokes
(805) 547-2244
info@spokesfornonprofits.org
Online Event