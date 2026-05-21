Learn Before You Leap: Realities of Starting a Nonprofit

You're passionate about a cause and you want to do something about it! In fact, you're thinking about forming your own nonprofit organization. This class is for you.

Join us and learn:

—What a nonprofit is and isn't

—How nonprofits are structured

—The steps involved in forming a nonprofit

—Why you need to develop a nonprofit "business plan" and how to get started

—What up front costs you'll face

—Ongoing compliance requirements

—What are some options if you decide not to incorporate.