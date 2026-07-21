Learn Before You Leap: Realities of Starting a Nonprofit

You're passionate about a cause and you want to do something about it! In fact, you're thinking about forming your own nonprofit organization. This class is for you.

Join us and learn:

—what a nonprofit is and isn't

—how nonprofits are structured

—the steps involved in forming a nonprofit

—why you need to develop a nonprofit "business plan" and how to get started

—what up front costs you'll face

—ongoing compliance requirements

—what are some options if you decide not to incorporate.

This class is in-person in San Luis Obispo; location will be sent with registration acknowledgement.