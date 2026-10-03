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Lightworkers: Documentary Screening

Lightworkers: Documentary Screening

Join us for a one-time special screening of Lightworkers, the uplifting, inspiring, and viral documentary about saving our democracy. Followed by in person Q&A with director Bobby Roth and Guerrilla Poster Artist Robbie Conal. The film features interviews with Lightworkers Shepard Fairey, Tom Morello, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Henry Winkler, Robert Hubbell and many more.

Palm Theatre
$10
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Palm Theatre
805-541-5161
info@slofilmfest.org
https://thepalmtheatre.com

Artist Group Info

https://www.lightworkersdoc.com/press-kit
Palm Theatre
817 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401