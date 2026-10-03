Lightworkers: Documentary Screening
Lightworkers: Documentary Screening
Join us for a one-time special screening of Lightworkers, the uplifting, inspiring, and viral documentary about saving our democracy. Followed by in person Q&A with director Bobby Roth and Guerrilla Poster Artist Robbie Conal. The film features interviews with Lightworkers Shepard Fairey, Tom Morello, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Henry Winkler, Robert Hubbell and many more.
Palm Theatre
$10
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Palm Theatre
805-541-5161
info@slofilmfest.org
Artist Group Info
Palm Theatre
817 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401