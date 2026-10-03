Lightworkers: Documentary Screening

Join us for a one-time special screening of Lightworkers, the uplifting, inspiring, and viral documentary about saving our democracy. Followed by in person Q&A with director Bobby Roth and Guerrilla Poster Artist Robbie Conal. The film features interviews with Lightworkers Shepard Fairey, Tom Morello, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Henry Winkler, Robert Hubbell and many more.