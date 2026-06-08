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Lucinda Lane Returns

Santa Barbara, California; Joe Woodard and Nicole Lvoff are Lucinda Lane

Lucinda Lane Returns

Lucinda Lane, Santa Barbara's premiere self-described “IndieBossaJazzTwang” band, returns to SOhO. The Lane released its long-awaited debut album, Summer is Over, a year ago. It’s all over the digi-verse, and actual CDs are available for purchase and signage at the show & on assorted portals.

SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SOhO
(805) 962-7776
www.sohosb.com

Artist Group Info

Lucinda Lane
info@householdink.com
www.householdink.com/lucinda_lane
SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
1221 State Street #205
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-962-7776
https://www.sohosb.com/