Lucinda Lane Returns
Lucinda Lane Returns
Lucinda Lane, Santa Barbara's premiere self-described “IndieBossaJazzTwang” band, returns to SOhO. The Lane released its long-awaited debut album, Summer is Over, a year ago. It’s all over the digi-verse, and actual CDs are available for purchase and signage at the show & on assorted portals.
SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
SOhO
(805) 962-7776
Artist Group Info
Lucinda Lane
info@householdink.com
SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
1221 State Street #205Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-962-7776