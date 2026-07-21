Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band

As a singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music by fusing country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues throughout his career that spans 14 albums. Lovett is a four-time Grammy Award winner and was named Texas State Musician, making him one of the most iconic and vibrant performers. Joined by his renowned Small Large Band, Lovett displays his variety of talents through poetic lyrics and captivating storytelling.