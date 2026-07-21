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Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band

Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band

As a singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music by fusing country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues throughout his career that spans 14 albums. Lovett is a four-time Grammy Award winner and was named Texas State Musician, making him one of the most iconic and vibrant performers. Joined by his renowned Small Large Band, Lovett displays his variety of talents through poetic lyrics and captivating storytelling.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org