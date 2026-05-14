Marshall Otwell - Inga Swearingen Duo

The Jazz Vespers Concert Series returns to the historic sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Internationally-acclaimed vocalist and recording artist Inga Swearingen will be joined by the renowned pianist Marshall Otwell. Inga teaches voice at Cal Poly and Cuesta College. Marshall was the pianist and musical director for Carmen McRae for 8 years and has toured extensively with Freddie Hubbard, Dee Dee Bridgewater and many others.

The concert is free/donations appreciated and will be followed by a reception.

