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Marshall Otwell - Inga Swearingen Duo

Marshall Otwell - Inga Swearingen Duo

The Jazz Vespers Concert Series returns to the historic sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Internationally-acclaimed vocalist and recording artist Inga Swearingen will be joined by the renowned pianist Marshall Otwell. Inga teaches voice at Cal Poly and Cuesta College. Marshall was the pianist and musical director for Carmen McRae for 8 years and has toured extensively with Freddie Hubbard, Dee Dee Bridgewater and many others.
The concert is free/donations appreciated and will be followed by a reception.

First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church SLO
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
https://www.fpcslo.org
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
https://www.fpcslo.org