Meatless Meetup

Come enjoy a plant-based buffet of modern Latin and Southern Mexican food at La Pizca in Arroyo Grande. Many of the items will gluten-free, as well as 100 percent free of animal products. Chef Chencho is offering a feast that will include dairy-free cheese, so that he can feature vegan quesadillas and enchiladas in the buffet.

The $25 ticket includes dinner. Beer, wine, or other beverages are extra.

