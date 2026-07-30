Meatless Meetup
Meatless Meetup
Come enjoy a plant-based buffet of modern Latin and Southern Mexican food at La Pizca in Arroyo Grande. Many of the items will gluten-free, as well as 100 percent free of animal products. Chef Chencho is offering a feast that will include dairy-free cheese, so that he can feature vegan quesadillas and enchiladas in the buffet.
The $25 ticket includes dinner. Beer, wine, or other beverages are extra.
La Pizca
$25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
La Pizca
1412 E. Grand Ave.Arroyo Grande, California 93420