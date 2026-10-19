Mee Heng Low Documentary Premiere

Mee Heng Low is an 18-minute documentary about Russell Kwong, a chef and musician who took over his family’s 99-year-old noodle house and found himself responsible for the last Chinese-run business in San Luis Obispo’s historic Chinatown district. The film follows Russell as he weighs his own future against the burden of keeping the past alive.

The film premieres at the Palm Theatre followed by a conversation with the filmmaker and invited guests.

RSVP required.