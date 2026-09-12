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Miss Leo plays Roots and Rhythm Series

Miss Leo plays Roots and Rhythm Series

TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by California Soulgrass artist Miss Leo. Ynana Rose will host and open the show. Bring your own food and beverage in the cozy, plant-filled atmosphere of Growing Grounds.

Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org

Artist Group Info

Miss Leo
https://missleomusic.com
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967
https://www.facebook.com/events/679977587305621/679977590638954?event_time_id=679977590638954