Miss Leo plays Roots and Rhythm Series
Miss Leo plays Roots and Rhythm Series
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with stories and songs by California Soulgrass artist Miss Leo. Ynana Rose will host and open the show. Bring your own food and beverage in the cozy, plant-filled atmosphere of Growing Grounds.
Growing Grounds Downtown
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Artist Group Info
Miss Leo
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967