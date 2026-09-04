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Monte Mills 50th Anniversary Concert

Monte Mills 50th Anniversary Concert

Since 1976, Monte Mills has built a musical legacy rooted in authentic classic country, Western swing, rock ‘n’ roll, and timeless American standards. Every performance is a celebration of the songs people know and love—from Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Bob Wills, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, and other legendary artists to crowd-pleasing rock classics that keep audiences singing and dancing all night long.

Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$19.76-$50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Clark Center for the Performing Arts
(805) 489-4196
lillyana@clarkcenter.org
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444
https://clarkcenter.org/