Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting

National marine sanctuary advisory council members represent a variety of interests, from fishing to science to conservation. MBNMS Advisory Council is a community-based group that provides advice and recommendations to the MBNMS superintendent. The council also serves as liaison between the community and the sanctuary. Sanctuary advisory councils provide advice about sanctuary operations and projects, including education and outreach, research and science, regulations and enforcement, and management planning. https://montereybay.noaa.gov/sac/

Time is allotted for public comment.

NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary encompasses 276 miles of coastline and 6,094 square miles of ocean. The sanctuary allows for recreational and commercial activities while conserving natural resources, water quality, habitats, and bountiful resident and migratory marine life.

https://montereybay.noaa.gov/

